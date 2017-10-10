At 3,871-ft height, glass bridge cracks under horrified visitor’s feet, but someone thinks it was funny

Now imagine, strolling down that bridge and suddenly it starts cracking under your feet. How will you react? (Photo: Reuters)

Want to walk on a glass bridge that is built on side of a mountain at a height of 3,871 feet above sea level and that too with a direct view of the drop down. Now imagine, strolling down that bridge and suddenly it starts cracking under your feet. How will you react? Something similar happened with a visitor who was talking a walk over the bridge in China and suddenly he stumbles over and falls to his knees as he sees a crack appear under his feet on the bridge. What he did not know was that it was all intentional. Well, to explain, let us start at the beginning. A glass walkway has been built in the Yuntai Mountain Geological Park in China and it hangs at 1,180 metres (3,871 feet) above sea level, but what will really grab your horrified imagination’s attention is the fact that it was designed to crack deliberately – not fall apart, jut show cracking effect that does not harm the structure, according to Mashable.

The incident came to light when a video showing a man who appears to be a tour guide, stumbles over and falls to his knees in fear as he sees the cracks spread out from under his feet and more cracks follow as he falls onto the glass. But it was all a joke for the East Taihang district administration who thought that it would be funny to put-in such an effect into a portion of its bridge.

Not too many appreciated the dark humour though and according to Mashable, the East Taihang district administration sent out an official apology on its WeChat channel, to explain that the splintering glass was merely an “effect” it worked into a portion of its bridge, in order to be “provocative.” The letter while describing its apology said that the walkway designers had placed shattered fragments of glass in one of the layers, stretching across several panels at the end of the bridge. When you walk over those panels, the glass appears to shatter under your feet, and you can even hear the sound of glass breaking as you walk. So the glass is not really breaking but it looks and sounds like it.