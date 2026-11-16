Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing ASEAN Summit, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres asserted that “immediate, unconditional” ceasefire in Ukraine was the international body’s objective.

His remarks made headlines around the same time a Reuters report suggested that Ukraine had struck a Crimea bridge as Russia’s war in the European country has prolonged for nearly five years. Despite pushing for the much-asked-for ceasefire, the UN chief also expressed skepticism over being optimistic about prospects for peace after a years-old conflict.

“Such a ceasefire ⁠should ⁠lead to a peace ⁠process ‌that guarantees ​international law ‌and respect for the ‌UN ​Charter,” Guterres ​told ​a press briefing ​on the sidelines ⁠of the ASEAN summit in ‌Manila.

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At the same time, he also asserted that a serious diplomatic process of negotiation is needed to end a situation he described as “neither peace nor war” between the United States and Iran.

Ukraine hits Crimea bridge

As the ASEAN Summit unfolded in the Philippines, Crimea’s Russian-backed ‌governor Sergei Aksyonov ​said ‌in a ‌statement ​on ​Telegram ​on Monday that Ukraine had hit the bridge linking Russian and the peninsular across the Kerch strait, causing traffic to be halted.

This is a developing story.