ASEAN leaders to discuss economic ties, Rohingya issue, Korea summit in Singapore

Southeast Asian leaders are expected to discuss economic cooperation and Myanmar's refugee crisis at a summit in Singapore.

By: | Published: April 27, 2018 8:46 AM
ASEAN, Rohingya issue, Korea summit, Korean Peninsula, ASEAN Summit, Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae in Analysts say they will be taking cues from Friday’s landmark meeting between North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and South Korea’s Moon Jae-In.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a 10-member bloc, has long campaigned for dialogue and peace on the Korean Peninsula. Foreign ministers met in Singapore on Friday to affirm a common vision amid happenings within and beyond the group.

Analysts say the Korean talks are a positive development for the region, where countries are wary of the North’s nuclear program but continue to hosts its embassies and welcome its presence at a regional forum. The 32nd ASEAN Summit ends Saturday.

 

