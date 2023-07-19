As Singapore beats Japan to become world’s strongest passport, here’s is a look at how other countries ranked

The Henley Passport Index showed that Singapore has overtaken Japan to be the world’s strongest passport. With this, Singapore’s citizens can travel visa-free to 192 countries out of 277.

Germany, Spain and Italy are tied in the second spot. Their citizens will be allowed to travel to 190 destinations without requiring a visa. Japan, which had topped the list last year, slipped to the third place, with its passport allowing for visa-free travel to 189 nations. This figure stood at 193 in 2022.

Japan is tied in third place with six other countries- France, Luxembourg, Austria, Finland, South Korea and Sweden. The UK jumped up two places to come in fourth. Its citizens can travel to 188 countries without a visa.

Also Read Lost at sea! Australian sailor, dog rescued after three months; survived on raw fish and rainwater

The United States slipped a position to the eighth place, with visa-free travel to 184 countries.

Countries holding the top 10 positions in the index

Singapore (192) Germany, Spain and Italy (190) Austria, Finland, France, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden (189) Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands and United Kingdom (188) Belgium, Czech Republic, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Switzerland (187) Australia, Hungary and Poland (186) Canada and Greece (185) Lithuania and United States (184) Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia (183) Estonia and Iceland (182)

How was India ranked?

India jumped six places in the index to rank at 80, with its citizens allowed to travel visa-free to 57 nations. Last year, the index showed Indians being allowed to enter 60 nations without visa.

Also Read North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea

China has been ranked at 63, along with Bolivia, with 80 nations for visa-free travel. It was ranked at 69 last year.

Countries holding the last 10 spots on the Henley Index

Afghanistan (27) Iraq (29) Syria (30) Pakistan (33) Somalia and Yemen (35) Nepal and Palestinian Territory (38) North Korea (39) Bangladesh (40) Libya and Sri Lanka (41) Kosovo (42)

The Henley Index uses data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). It includes 199 different passports and 227 travel destinations.