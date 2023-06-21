As hunt continues for Titanic tourist submersible, ‘The Simpsons’ producer reveals chilling ‘death’ document 

Amid frantic search operations for ‘Titan’, the submersible that used to take uber rich tourists for trips to Titanic ruins in bed of the Atlantic, a new revealation by ‘The Simpsons’ producer gives a chilling account of what went when one signed the dotted line. So far, there is no news about five people on board Titan. The news has shot global headlines. With every passing hour, the missing submersible is losing precious oxygen supply.

While the world watches in horror and folded hands, ‘The Simpsons’ producer Mike Reiss has surfaced in the news sharing his experience from when he went on board the same vessel last year.

Reiss has told media outlets that before getting on the ship that took the passengers to Titan they were made to sign a “massive waiver” which mentioned ‘death’ three times on the first page.

What happened to the Titan submersible?

The submersible, which started its dive into the Atlantic ocean on Sunday, has now been missing with no communication. Ocean Expeditions is the private firm which carries out the annual expeditions. This particular expedition was its third annual voyage to the wreck site. The vessel lost communication with its support boat on the surface about one hour 45 minutes after its journey commenced on Sunday.

Mike Reiss’ journey to Titanic wreck site

The Simpsons producer has described his journey to be “very comfortable”, adding he fell asleep during their descent. “You just drop like a stone for two and a half hours,” he said.

Underwater currents took Titan off course as Reiss and other passengers made their way to the Titanic. Reiss said the compass was “acting very weird”. All the team knew was that they were about 500 yards away from their intended location, he added. However, the vessel was able to make it to the wreck with around 20 minutes to spare.

Latest update on Titan submersible

The US Coast Guard has said that a Canadian aircraft searching for Titan has detected underwater noises in the North Atlantic. Following this, search teams relocated their robotic search operations to explore the origin of the sound.