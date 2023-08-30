As China grapples with population decline, young brides are offered cash incentives to boost birth rates! Here’s a detailed report

A Chinese county is offering a reward of $137 to couples where the bride is 25 years of age or younger. This comes after China saw its first population drop in six decades and concerns regarding its rapid ageing population. It aims to combat the declining birth rate and promote marriage among the young Chinese population.

A notice on Changshan county’s official WeChat account last week said the reward aims to promote “age-appropriate marriage and childbearing” for first marriages. It also included a series of childcare, fertility and education subsidies for couples with children.

The Chinese authorities have been trying to bring various measures to help lift the birth rate, including financial incentives and improved childcare facilities.

Legal age of marriage in China

The legal age set for men and women to get married in China is 22 and 20, respectively. However, the number of couples getting married has been falling in the country. That has driven down birth rates due to official policies which make it harder for single women to have children. The marriage rates in the country have hit a record low in 2022 at 6.8 million. This was the lowest since 1986, government data showed. There were 800,000 fewer marriages last year than in 2021.

China’s fertility rate, already one of the world’s lowest, is estimated to have dropped to a record low of 1.09 in 2022, state media reported.

High childcare costs and having to stop their careers have put many women off having more children or any at all. Gender discrimination and traditional stereotypes of women caring for their children are still widespread throughout the country.

Low consumer confidence and growing concerns over the health of China’s economy are also key factors cited by young Chinese for not wanting to get married and have children.