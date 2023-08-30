scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

As China grapples with population decline, young brides are offered cash incentives to boost birth rates! Here’s a detailed report

A notice on Changshan county’s official WeChat account last week said the reward aims to promote “age-appropriate marriage and childbearing” for first marriages.

Written by FE Online
China cash reward for young couples, Chinese county offers cash reward, China bride under 25, China cash reward for couples, China news, China population decline, China population
The Chinese authorities have been trying to bring various measures to help lift the birth rate, including financial incentives and improved childcare facilities. (Image: Reuters)

A Chinese county is offering a reward of $137 to couples where the bride is 25 years of age or younger. This comes after China saw its first population drop in six decades and concerns regarding its rapid ageing population. It aims to combat the declining birth rate and promote marriage among the young Chinese population.

A notice on Changshan county’s official WeChat account last week said the reward aims to promote “age-appropriate marriage and childbearing” for first marriages. It also included a series of childcare, fertility and education subsidies for couples with children.

Also Read

The Chinese authorities have been trying to bring various measures to help lift the birth rate, including financial incentives and improved childcare facilities.

Also Read

Legal age of marriage in China

The legal age set for men and women to get married in China is 22 and 20, respectively. However, the number of couples getting married has been falling in the country. That has driven down birth rates due to official policies which make it harder for single women to have children. The marriage rates in the country have hit a record low in 2022 at 6.8 million. This was the lowest since 1986, government data showed. There were 800,000 fewer marriages last year than in 2021. 

China’s fertility rate, already one of the world’s lowest, is estimated to have dropped to a record low of 1.09 in 2022, state media reported.

Also Read

High childcare costs and having to stop their careers have put many women off having more children or any at all. Gender discrimination and traditional stereotypes of women caring for their children are still widespread throughout the country. 

Low consumer confidence and growing concerns over the health of China’s economy are also key factors cited by young Chinese for not wanting to get married and have children.

More Stories on
World News

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 09:58 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS