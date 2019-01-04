Around the World

Currently, Amazon offers two-hour delivery in more than 60 cities in the US.
Amazon plans Whole Foods expansion in US
Amazon is planning to add more Whole Foods stores in the US, in order to put more customers within the range of Amazon’s two-hour Prime Now delivery service. Currently, Amazon offers two-hour delivery in more than 60 cities in the US.
