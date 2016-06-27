Around 40 Nepali workers to return from Afghanistan amid security concerns

Around 40 Nepali migrant workers employed by G4S, a security company in Afghanistan, will be returning to Nepal today after they had a dispute with the employer company over security and pay hike.

Nepal’s charge d’affaires in Pakistan Tirtha Raj Aryal said that 20-30 security guards deployed by the employer company at several places quit their jobs and flew back home.

“They will reach home later tonight or tomorrow,” the Himalayan Times quoted him as saying. He added that Nepali workers had raised concerns about their security and pay hike in the face of the Taliban suicide blast that killed 13 Nepali workers last week.

Stating that he has already raised the issue of Nepali workers with the concerned bodies, Aryal said the employer company assured him that it would facilitate the return of Nepali workers if they wanted to leave the job and return home.

He said that the issue of providing compensation and insurance to the families of the victims of the suicide blast with the employer company and concerned bodies was also taken.

“The employer company and the mission where the victims were working have forwarded our concerns to higher authorities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bharat Raj Paudyal said that the ministry would be able to know the exact number of people returning from Afghanistan only after they return home.