Indian travellers planning an international break in 2026 may find Armenia much easier to visit. The Caucasus nation has announced a temporary visa exemption that allows certain passport holders to enter without a visa and stay for extended periods.

The visa-free policy will be in place from January 1 to July 1, 2026. During this period, eligible travellers can enter Armenia without applying for a visa in advance and stay for up to 180 days within a 12-month period. This removes the need for embassy appointments, paperwork and waiting times, making travel planning simpler.

For Indians living abroad, especially in the US, Europe or parts of the Gulf, this change makes last-minute travel to Armenia far more practical. For many Indians living overseas, Armenia has often been skipped because of visa processes and limited awareness.

This temporary exemption removes cost and complexity, making Armenia a realistic option for short holidays or longer stays in early 2026. Travel companies are already promoting Armenia as part of combined Caucasus trips, often pairing it with nearby Georgia. The policy also suits professionals and business travellers who may want to travel on short notice without navigating visa timelines.

Who can use this exemption?

The visa-free entry is not open to all Indian passport holders by default. It applies to those who also hold a valid residence permit from certain countries. The residence permit must be valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in Armenia. Travellers will need to show this permit on arrival to immigration officials.

Countries whose residence permits make Indian travellers eligible

Indian passport holders qualify for visa-free entry to Armenia during this period if they hold a valid residence permit issued by the United States, any European Union member state, a Schengen Area country, or the Gulf nations of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman.

Documents you will need at the border

Travellers must carry their residence permit either as a physical card or as a sticker placed in the passport. Armenian authorities have stated that the permit should clearly show the traveller’s name, nationality, date of birth and the permit’s validity dates in the Gregorian calendar. These details should be printed in Latin script so that border officials can easily verify them. Final entry approval will still rest with immigration officers at the border.

Planning ahead for 2026

If you are an Indian passport holder living in the US, Europe or select Gulf countries, this visa-free window could be a good opportunity to add Armenia to your travel plans. Before booking, it is important to check that your residence permit will remain valid for at least six months from your date of entry. The policy is temporary, so travellers planning visits after July 1, 2026, may need to follow regular visa rules unless further extensions are announced.

What Armenia offers visitors

Armenia is a small, landlocked country with a long and visible history. Its capital, Yerevan, is known for its relaxed café culture, museums and growing food scene. Outside the city, travellers can explore ancient monasteries, dramatic mountain landscapes and UNESCO-listed heritage sites. Hiking, local wine, traditional cuisine and quiet countryside experiences are key attractions. Geographically, Armenia sits at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, bordered by Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Iran, giving it a unique cultural mix.