Armenia denies the “Zangezur Corridor” is open to connect Azerbaijan with Turkey

Recently, Financial Express Online carried an article on India-Turkey relations by an academician in Ankara.

In a letter to the editor, the Embassy of Armenia, New Delhi has raised an objection regarding the mention of Armenia’s alleged readiness to provide the so-called “Zangezur Corridor” to connect Azerbaijan with Turkey.

Here is what they say:

Dear Editor,

Like friendly India, the Republic of Armenia is a democratic state that ensures freedom of the press at the highest world standards. This, however, does not mean that false information can be fabricated and disseminated among the public through democratic media.

This refers to the article titled “New opportunities for India-Turkey relations” by Turkish scholar Omair Anas published in your esteemed newspaper on 05 December 2021.

Leaving the episodes about Turkish civilization on the author’s conscience (let the representatives of all its neighbouring countries that suffered from Turkish aggression for centuries speak about it, as the undeniable facts of history cannot be hidden behind the curtains of beautiful Turkish soap operas shot in the best science fiction traditions), I would like to draw your attention directly to the Turkish author’s fabrications about my homeland Armenia and it’s alleged readiness to provide the so-called “Zangezur Corridor” to connect Azerbaijan with Turkey.

The author’s assertion has no factual basis, and is based entirely on the latter’s wishful thinking. Naturally, the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem, which was recently joined with great enthusiasm by its third member Pakistan, wants to get an uninterrupted corridor through the territory of Armenia and beyond its control.

We believe that Turkey-Azerbaijan-Pakistan cooperation greatly contributes to the idea of neo-Ottomanism praised by the author and not accepted by any neighbouring country. It poses a clear danger not only to the South Caucasus region, but also to friendly India and its neighbours.

We hereby ask you to publish this retraction showcasing the official position of the Republic of Armenia in your newspaper so that a large number of readers of your esteemed publication do not form a misguided opinion about the present reality.

With respects,

Vladimir Poghosyan

Consul of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in the Republic of India

New Delhi

The author Omair Anas, Assistant Professor, Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University, Ankara, Turkey, responds:

“As an observer of international affairs, my responsibility is to offer a professional and objective analysis of the ongoing process, based on publicly available information. I would like to quote the Armenian News Agency Arka on the interpretation of the agreement objected by Mr. Consul.

“The Trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020, underlines the agreement of the parties to unblock all economic and transport communications in the region. The same statement also underlines that the Republic of Armenia guarantees the security of transport communication between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic.” The agency also writes: “According to the Statement of January 11, 2021, for the implementation of the 9th provision of the Statement of November 9, 2020, on unblocking all economic and transport communications in the region, a tripartite working group chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of the Republic of Armenia, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan has been formed.”

Before me, several international media outlets including The Guardian, and The New York Times have already interpreted the above mentioned agreement on “transport communication between the Western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan.” As an academician, I should not use the internal political interpretations of these agreements. Like other international observers, I also see that the re-election of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan displays strong sentiments of Armenian people for permanent peace with Azerbaijan and Turkey, not without addressing many internal and external challenges, indeed.”