Armed teenager releases four hostages in southern France, Police source says

By: |
London | Published: May 8, 2019 2:13:01 AM

The 17-year-old, who was arrested at a yellow vest protest in December, had made no demands before releasing the women, the source said.

armed teenager, france gun laws, paris, protest in paris, french protest, gun lawsRepresentational image
(REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier)

A teenager released four women after holding them hostage in a newsagent’s store in Toulouse, southwestern France, on Tuesday, a police source said.

The 17-year-old, who was arrested at a yellow vest protest in December, had made no demands before releasing the women, the source said.

He fired at least one shot over the heads of police and had demanded a negotiator, the source said, adding that the incident did not appear to be terrorism-related.

The gunman had not yet surrendered to authorities.

Police and set up a 300-metre (330-yard) security cordon around the store in the city’s Blagnac suburb and told neighbours to stay indoors.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Armed teenager releases four hostages in southern France, Police source says
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition