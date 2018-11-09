Armed men barge into Karachi press club; harass journalists

By: | Published: November 9, 2018 2:36 PM

Several armed men in plain dress barged into the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Thursday and harassed journalists, according to the office bearers of the club in Pakistan’s southern port city.

The incident happened on Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. when dozens of armed men forced themselves into the club, which has been a symbol of struggle and expression of speech, one of the office bearers said.

“Dozens of gunmen in plainclothes entered the KPC at 10:30pm, harassed the journalists, examined different rooms, kitchen, upper floor of the building and the sports hall. They forcibly made videos and took pictures with mobile cameras,” he said.

Following the incident, the KPC office-bearers immediately informed the Additional Inspector General, Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh, about the incident and were assured of an immediate inquiry into the matter.

Journalists have called for a protest on Friday afternoon against the incident.

