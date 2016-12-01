Architect of ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ campaign gets plum post in Trump’s administration

As a member of the transition team, Kumar will review nominees for the administration and provide input to the president-elect and his team. (Source: Reuters)

The architects of ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ campaign that turned more than 850,000 Hindu votes from Democrat to Republican in the weeks leading up to the election, are gaining influence in the developing Trump administration.

Steve Mnuchin, who served as National Finance Chair for the Trump campaign, has been nominated to be Secretary of the Treasury, while Shalabh ‘Shalli’ Kumar has been appointed to the Transition Finance and Inauguration teams, said a statement issued by the Republican Hindu Coalition here on Thursday.

Kumar and Mnuchin met Trump in July at Mnuchin’s home in Southampton, New York, where Kumar discussed his vision for the ‘Abki bar’ campaign, and Trump agreed to participate. Mnuchin and Kumar collaborated on the Republican Hindu Coalition’s ‘Humanity United Against Terror’ event in New Jersey on October 15, and on other events during the campaign, including a meet and greet between Donald Trump and Hindu leaders in Orlando just days before the election, as well as a visit by Eric Trump to a Hindu Temple.

As a member of the transition team, Kumar will review nominees for the administration and provide input to the president-elect and his team. He will also help organise events and celebrations surrounding the President’s inauguration on January 20, 2017. “I am honored to accept these positions with the transition team and the inauguration committee,” said Kumar in a statement.

“And I wish to congratulate my dear friend Steve Mnuchin on his nomination as Treasury Secretary. Without Steve’s key support and assistance, the ‘Abki bar Trump Sarkar’ campaign would not have gotten off the ground. Thanks to what we did together, Trump received a net gain of 1.7 million Hindu votes. I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and working together with Steve and the other members of the Trump administration to ‘Make America Great Again’.”