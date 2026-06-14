Protests broke out in parts of Iran over the weekend as officials prepared to sign a peace deal with the United States. Dozens staged a demonstration outside a foreign ministry office in Mashhad — dubbing foreign minister Abbas Araghchi an “infiltrator” and calling for his death. There has been growing friction between political factions in Iran and hardliners remain vociferously against the current terms.

Videos shared online showed women clad in black chadors waving red and black flags and chanting slogans against Araghchi in front of the foreign ministry premises on Saturday.

“Death to dishonourable Araghchi, the infiltrator,” a video shared by the Fars news agency showed them chanting.

Unverified footage circulating on social media networks concurrently depicted similar crowds gathering outside the foreign ministry headquarters in Tehran. Many were seen urging Araghchi to “stop giving in” and resign. They also demanded the immediate resignation of Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf who is serving as the chief negotiator.

Hardline Iranians have been protesting throughout the day against Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf over the emerging U.S.-Iran deal. Demonstrators chanted "Death to Araghchi, the dishonorable compromiser," "Araghchi, have shame, stop giving in," and… pic.twitter.com/PRQrYfTxno — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 13, 2026

Why is Araghchi facing backlash?

Critics contend that the current terms undermine Tehran’s strategic interests and would effectively strip Iran of its leverage over the critical maritime chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz. They have further alleged that Iranian negotiators made too many concessions to secure the deal.

What triggered the protests?

The domestic outrage came in the wake of a state television broadcast that saw Araghchi outline the proposed agreement with America. He noted that the terms include provisions for dismantling the US naval blockade on Iranian ports — instituted by Washington following the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi noted that “The administration of the Strait of Hormuz will no longer be the same as before,” while maintaining that the strategic waterway remains one of Iran’s “main instruments of deterrence.”

When will the deal be signed?

US President Donald Trump has claimed that a long-awaited peace deal with Iran will be signed on Sunday — coinciding with his 80th birthday and ending nearly four months of fighting. But his official schedule has no public events or formal signing ceremonies listed for Sunday and Iran insists that the deal will not be signed in the next few hours.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also backed the Trump claim, and said both sides agreed on a framework for a peace deal. According to an AFP report, he also confirmed that Islamabad was preparing for an electronic signing on Sunday. This would be followed by technical-level talks in the coming week.