An anonymous user on crypto-based prediction platform Polymarket has placed a massive wager of nearly $410,000, betting that Russian President Vladimir Putin will no longer be in office by the end of 2026.

The wager, first reported by NBC News, has drawn massive attention not only because of its size but also because it comes as regulators closely examine online prediction markets and whether bets on wars, political events and world leaders should be allowed.

A $400,000 bet against Putin

The bet was placed by an anonymous Polymarket account with the username ZnotluvuiSamez, whose profile picture features the Ukrainian flag. The user’s biggest wager is on the question: “Putin out as President of Russia by December 31, 2026?”

So far, the bettor has bought about $409,000 worth of “Yes” contracts, including around $50,000 purchased early on Thursday.

Despite the large investment, the market believes the outcome is unlikely. According to Polymarket, there is only about a 12% chance that Putin will no longer be Russia’s president by the end of next year.

According to Polymarket’s rules, the market will resolve in favour of “Yes” if Putin leaves office for any reason before December 31, 2026. That includes resignation, removal, detention or any situation that prevents him from carrying out his duties. An official announcement of his resignation or removal would be enough for the market to settle, even if it takes effect later.

Meanwhile, Putin is not scheduled to face another presidential election until 2030. If the prediction turns out to be correct, NBC News reported that the anonymous bettor could earn as much as $2.5 million.

Who is behind the account?

Very little is known about the mystery bettor.

According to NBC News, the account appears to have been created in April 2026 and is linked to an X account that has never posted anything.

The same user has also placed several bets related to Russia and Ukraine. The second-largest wager is worth about $61,000 and predicts that Ukraine will recapture Crimea by the end of 2026. Like the Putin bet, the market considers this outcome unlikely, giving it only a 12% chance of happening.

Putin remains firmly in power

Putin has been Russia’s dominant political figure since 1999, serving as president and, for a period between 2008 and 2012, as prime minister.

After constitutional changes approved in 2020, his presidential term limits were reset, allowing him to remain in power until 2036 if re-elected. His current term runs until 2030, meaning there is no scheduled election before the end of 2026.

Although Russia continues to face Western sanctions, the costs of the war in Ukraine and increasing Ukrainian drone strikes deep inside Russian territory, analysts and the broader prediction market do not expect Putin to lose power anytime soon.

The market also suggests expectations that Russia’s State Duma elections in September 2026 are unlikely to change the country’s political leadership.

Regulators eye prediction markets

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has proposed new rules that could ban certain prediction markets considered against the public interest or vulnerable to manipulation. The proposals cover markets involving wars, terrorist attacks and assassinations, although it is still unclear whether a market predicting Putin’s political future would be affected.

Prediction markets have also faced allegations of insider trading in the past. In earlier cases, authorities investigated users accused of using confidential government information to place profitable bets on major geopolitical events.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Financial Express does not promote, endorse or encourage betting, gambling or participation in prediction markets.