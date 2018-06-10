​​​
  3. Angela Merkel’s photo of Donald Trump ‘sums up G7 Summit’? You can’t resist commenting

Angela Merkel’s photo of Donald Trump ‘sums up G7 Summit’? You can’t resist commenting

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday created a storm on social media when she posted a photo of recently held G-7 Summit in Canada.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 10, 2018 6:26 PM
(Image: Twitter)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday created a storm on social media when she posted a photo of recently held G-7 Summit in Canada. Merkel had shared the photo on her Instagram account. The photo, which went viral on the social media platform, shows Merkel along with French President Emmanuel Macron staring down at US President Donald Trump. In the photo, Merkel and Macron are being seen standing behind the table while Trump holds his arms crossed and stares back.

Apart from Merkel and Macron, there is British Prime Minister Theresa May, Italy’s Giuseppe Conte, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US national security adviser John Bolton. The German Chancellor shared the photo with a gracious caption saying, “Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: Spontaneous meeting between two working sessions.” However, it is not yet clear when the photo was clicked. The photo invited funny captions and memes on Twitter. Many people are calling the photo “iconic” of the G7 summit while few termed it as “power dynamic.”

See the reactions:

On Saturday, the US president had attended the first day of the summit. On the second day today, it was not possible for him to attend as he was all set to depart for Singapore for a scheduled meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12, 2018 (Tuesday). Trump arrived at Singapore’s Paya Lebar Airbase on Sunday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top