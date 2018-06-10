Angela Merkel’s photo of Donald Trump ‘sums up G7 Summit’? You can’t resist commenting

(Image: Twitter)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday created a storm on social media when she posted a photo of recently held G-7 Summit in Canada. Merkel had shared the photo on her Instagram account. The photo, which went viral on the social media platform, shows Merkel along with French President Emmanuel Macron staring down at US President Donald Trump. In the photo, Merkel and Macron are being seen standing behind the table while Trump holds his arms crossed and stares back.

Apart from Merkel and Macron, there is British Prime Minister Theresa May, Italy’s Giuseppe Conte, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US national security adviser John Bolton. The German Chancellor shared the photo with a gracious caption saying, “Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: Spontaneous meeting between two working sessions.” However, it is not yet clear when the photo was clicked. The photo invited funny captions and memes on Twitter. Many people are calling the photo “iconic” of the G7 summit while few termed it as “power dynamic.”

See the reactions:

Angela Merkel’s office has released this photo taken today at the G7, which tells you a lot about how things went. pic.twitter.com/IXX6K3ayys — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 9, 2018

G7 summed up in one photo. pic.twitter.com/TLv1wr6xrW — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) June 9, 2018

This picture is a piece of art. Title: ‘Body Language’. https://t.co/Kev6SswPdh — Arnór Dan (@Arnor_Dan) June 9, 2018

One scene – four different perspectives #G7 1) by Merkel‘s team ????????

2) by Macron’s team ????????

3) by Conte’s team ????????

4) by Trump’s team ???????? pic.twitter.com/q3qaSfaiQS — Fabian Reinbold (@fabreinbold) June 9, 2018

I love that Angela Merkel posted this photo on her Instagram. She knows how to send a message. pic.twitter.com/zYNATIyRjk — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 9, 2018

Anyone is having a better weekend than Angela Merkel right now. #G7Summit pic.twitter.com/K9QmWxHxaP — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 9, 2018

A much-tweeted photo shows Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and other #G7 leaders facing a cross-armed Donald Trump. Interesting to see Justin Trudeau in wider shots standing by the U.S. president. Photographs can be misleading. No way to read a split second… pic.twitter.com/4tK6MkVNe3 — Caroline Arbour (@Caroline_Arbour) June 9, 2018

When everyone knows you ate the last slice of ???? but you refuse to admit it. pic.twitter.com/8oJhNh4KaP — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 10, 2018

Made a couple of changes to this photo from G7 in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada. No offense to toddlers and babies. #FunWithPhotoshop #G7Summit #Trump pic.twitter.com/Uu6pe6OEIu — Randall Stephens (@Randall_Stps) June 9, 2018

On Saturday, the US president had attended the first day of the summit. On the second day today, it was not possible for him to attend as he was all set to depart for Singapore for a scheduled meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12, 2018 (Tuesday). Trump arrived at Singapore’s Paya Lebar Airbase on Sunday.