Merkel says will step down as German chancellor at end of term

Angela Merkel said Monday she would step down as German chancellor at the end of her term in 2021.
Angela Merkel said Monday she would step down as German chancellor at the end of her term in 2021 after a series of political crises and regional vote debacles rocked her fragile coalition.
Merkel had earlier informed her centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU) that she would not stand again to be the party chairman at a congress in December to make way for new leadership.
“Today it is time to begin a new chapter,” she told reporters at her party headquarters.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.