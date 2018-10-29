Merkel says will step down as German chancellor at end of term

By: | Updated: October 29, 2018 6:33 PM

Angela Merkel said Monday she would step down as German chancellor at the end of her term in 2021.

Merkel has no plans to seek a post in the European Commission following that despite speculation to that effect in Brussels, a party source told AFP.

Angela Merkel said Monday she would step down as German chancellor at the end of her term in 2021 after a series of political crises and regional vote debacles rocked her fragile coalition.

Merkel had earlier informed her centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU) that she would not stand again to be the party chairman at a congress in December to make way for new leadership.

“Today it is time to begin a new chapter,” she told reporters at her party headquarters.

