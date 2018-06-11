​​​
Angela Merkel says, EU will act against U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminium

Europe will implement counter-measures against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, voicing regret about President Donald Trump's abrupt decision to withdraw support for a Group of Seven communique.

Europe will implement counter-measures against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, voicing regret about President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to withdraw support for a Group of Seven communique. “The withdrawal, so to speak, via tweet is of course … sobering and a bit depressing,” Merkel said in an ARD television interview following the G7 summit in Canada. Just like Canada, the European Union is preparing counter-measures against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, Merkel said.

