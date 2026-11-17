The Indian Embassy in Manila is set to resume all regular consular, services, passport applications and visa processing from Wednesday, November 18. The major notice comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently participating in the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and East Asia Summit.

Indian Embassy in Manila announces early resumption of services

A public advisory issued on November 11 announced the temporary suspension of operations and the diplomatic building’s closure from November 16 to 18 amid the ongoing regional summit. Tuesday’s announcement pre-poned the resumption of services by a day, as the original notice indicated that the closure would conclude on Thursday, November 19.

“The Embassy of India in Manila wishes to inform that all regular consular services, passport applications and visa processing will resume on Wednesday, November 18, 2026,” the Indian Embassy in the Philippines said on X.

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PM Modi at ASEAN Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation at the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit comes amid his ongoing visit to the Philippines from November 16 to 18, 2026.

“PM reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for ASEAN Unity and Centrality and highlighted the shared vision of a peaceful, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. PM and ASEAN Leaders reviewed the progress of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation across multiple domains,” Randhir Jaiswal, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, said of Modi’s ASEAN Summit appearance on X.

He also highlighted that PM Modi had announced several initiatives to further strengthen ASEAN-India cooperation, including long term ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation Plan, ASEAN-India Space HackathonCooperation on critical minerals, expanding scholarships for ASEAN students in Nalanda University, and ree e-visas for ASEAN tourists.

Modi will also attend the Quad leaders’ meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit. As a result, he is expected to interact with US President Donald Trump, Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

This meeting, in turn, precedes the POTUS’ historic trilateral summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China.