Blasts rang out across the Middle East over the weekend as Iran launched missiles targeting US military bases in various countries. The attacks have killed and injured dozens of people and caused widespread infrastructural damage in key hubs such as Dubai and Doha.

“In the fifth wave of Operation True Promise4 in the Indian Ocean, the MSP ship, which was carrying ammunition for American vessels, was hit by four drones at the Jebel Ali anchorage and was completely disabled with damage and explosions,” the Iranian Embassy in India shared via X.

It added that another MST-class combat support ship had been struck by Iranian Qadr 380 missiles while carrying carrying fuel for American vessels in the Indian Ocean,.

The American naval base in the Abdullah Mubarak area of ​​Kuwait was hit by 4 ballistic missiles and 12 drones, and all the infrastructure was destroyed, and a large number of American forces were killed and injured,” Iran claimed.