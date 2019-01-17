American consultant, 9/11 survivor, killed in Nairobi terror attack

Jason Spindler (Facebook)

The recent terrorist attack at a posh hotel and shopping facility in Nairobi of Kenya shook the world once again. For Jason Spindler, it was the second terrorist attack of his life. The first one was the infamous 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Centre in 2001, which he survived. This time though, fate had different plans for him.

Jason was an American consultant and specialised in emerging economies. Though the Kenyan authorities did not initially name him as a victim, his mother Sarah and his brother Jonathan confirmed his death on social media.

In a Facebook post, Jonathan wrote, “It’s with a heavy heart that I have to report that my brother, Jason Spindler, passed this morning during a terror attack in Nairobi. Jason was a survivor of 9-11 and a fighter. I am sure he gave them hell!” reported AFP.

Jason was working for Salomon Smith Barney, an investment bank at the World Trade Center when Al-Qaeda terrorists hit the twin towers with two passenger planes, the news agency reported. The University of Texas at Austin graduate saved people from under the rubble on September 11, 2001, which took nearly 3000 lives.

This time, the terror attack that claimed his life was by the Al-Qaeda-linked Somali group Al-Shabaab, which has been targetting Kenya since it sent its army to Somalia in October 2011.

After the 9/11 attack Spindler, who attended New York University law school, went on to co-establish I-DEV International, an investment and consulting firm – which is working in 45 countries across the world. In Kenya, he was working on a mini power grid project to provide electricity access to remote areas of the country.

Sarah Spindler, his mother, told a news channel, “He was trying to make positive changes in the third world countries. It’s sad a bright young person like him is taken away by a terrorist attack,” AFP reported.

At least 21 people were killed in the that ended on Wednesday morning, all the terrorists have also been eliminated by the security forces. The Facebook page of Jason Spindler, who was to turn 41 next week, has been converted into a tributes page.