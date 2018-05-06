Amazon delivery man steals puppy, CEO Jeff Bezos unites it with the owner

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unites puppy with the owner. (IE)

A puppy that was stolen by a man delivering Amazon parcels was reunited with the owner after he sent an email to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Businessman Richard Guttfield’s black miniature schnauzer puppy, Wilma, went missing after the delivery man delivered a bag of dog food to his residence in Marsworth, Buckinghamshire in the United Kingdom.

Guttfield sent the email to Bezos in desperation after they tried to contact the online retailer.

The dog owner told CNBC, “My puppy went missing after an Amazon delivery and after an email to Jeff (Bezos)..we had someone who was amazing who tracked the driver and found our dog and brought her home.”

He told BBC “we were absolutely desperate. We never realised how much of an effect losing Wilma would have. She is still not back to normal. It’s like she has been drugged, she is not happy.”

Amazon said the driver would no longer make deliveries and it would investigate the matter. Amazon works with various independent agencies to deliver parcel hence the delivery men do not work directly for Amazon.

As per CNBC, a company spokesperson said the disappearance of the puppy was “inexcusable” and did not reflect the “high standards” set up by the company for delivery partners. He said Amazon takes these matters “seriously”.