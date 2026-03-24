The Jeff Bezos-founded tech giant confirmed that its Amazon Web Services (AWS) region in Bahrain had been “disrupted” as the ongoing war continues to wreak havoc in West Asia.

A spokesperson quoted by Reuters revealed that a drone activity in the area took a toll on the region’s services. The company is currently facilitating customer migration to alternate AWS locations while awaiting the recovery of Bahrain’s operations.

This development comes to light weeks after the company’s cloud unit’s, Amazon Web Services Availability Zone, data centre in the United Arab Emirates was temporarily closed after “objects struck” the establishment, “creating sparks and fire,” Reuters quoted an Amazon spokesperson in the first week of March.

Subsequent updates also revealed that an AWS data centre in Bahrain had reported power and connectivity issues.

This is a developing story.