Allegation of collusion with Russia a ‘hoax’, says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has termed as “hoax created by the Democrats” the allegations of Russian connections by Trump campaign in the 2016 presidential election. Trump said he wants to get over the investigation in this regard quickly and is fully cooperating with the investigating agencies.

“So we are giving tremendous amounts of paper. This was really a hoax created largely by the Democrats as a way of softening the blow of a loss, which is a loss that, frankly, they shouldn’t have had from the standpoint that its very easy for them,” Trump told reporters during a joint news conference with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“As far as the investigation, nobody has ever been more transparent than me. I have instructed our lawyers — “Be totally transparent.” I believe we’ve given them 1.4 million pages of documents and haven’t used, that I know of, or for the most part, presidential powers or privilege,” he said. Trump urged for a speedy end to the probe.

“So we are hopefully coming to the end. It is a very, very bad thing for our country. But there has been no collusion. They won’t find any collusion. It doesn’t exist,” he said.

Responding to a question on firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller — who is investigating into the allegations — or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Trump said “they are still here”.

“As far as the two gentlemen you told me about, they’ve been saying I’m going to get rid of them for the last three months, four months, five months. And they’re still here,” he said.