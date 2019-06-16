All of Argentina, Uruguay in darkness after massive power outage

A huge power failure cut off electricity in Argentina and Uruguay on Sunday morning, according to media reports and a regional utility. Parts of Brazil and Paraguay also were affected, the BBC reported. The outage hit on a day of provincial elections in parts of Argentina. A \u201cmassive failure in the electrical interconnection system\u201d left \u201call of Argentina and Uruguay without power,\u201d Edesur Argentina, a power company serving more than 2.5 million customers, said on Twitter. Argentina\u2019s government is assessing what caused the outage, which was triggered by a grid failure at 7:07 a.m. local time, the Energy Ministry said in a statement. Una falla masiva en el sistema de interconexi\u00f3n el\u00e9ctrica dej\u00f3 sin energ\u00eda a toda la Argentina y Uruguay. Ampliaremos con m\u00e1s informaci\u00f3n. #SinLuz #CortedeLuz \u2014 Edesur Argentina (@OficialEdesur) June 16, 2019 Power is gradually being restored, starting with an initial 34,000 customers, Edesur said in a subsequent tweet. Electricity in Buenos Aires and the greater capital area is also coming back online. \u201cThe process of normalization, which will require several hours, is beginning,\u201d according to Edesur. Argentina, South America\u2019s second-largest economy, shrank 2.5% last year, the worst since 2014 when the nation defaulted on its debt.