‘All is well’, says Donald Trump after Iran fires ballistic missiles at air bases in Iraq used by US

Published: January 8, 2020 9:26:03 AM

Iran said it had launched the missile attack on two Iraqi military bases hosting US-led coalition personnel.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that “all is well” following a retaliatory Iranian missile attack on US-led forces and that he would make a statement on the situation on Wednesday morning.

Iran said it had launched the missile attack on two Iraqi military bases hosting US-led coalition personnel as retribution for the U.S. killing last week of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

“I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” he added

