Aliens to hold elections in Pakistan! PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi triggers big row

Ahead of the upcoming general elections in the country, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has triggered a major controversy by saying that this time polls would be conducted by “aliens”. As per Dawn News report, this indicates that the government is not expecting the upcoming elections to be transparent. The term ‘aliens’ has probably been coined for the first time in place of ‘angels’ and ‘invisible forces’ used in the past.

“Our contest is not with Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan but with the aliens. Elections will be held by aliens, but even then we (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) will participate in it,” Abbasi said. The Prime Minister’s words about “aliens holding election” echoed the remarks made by ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif two days ago. The general elections are scheduled to take place in Pakistan before July 30.

Abbasi’s statement has evoked sharp reaction from the Election Commission and it has advised him to stay away from making “irresponsible statements”. ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan) spokesman Altaf Khan said the commission was fully prepared to hold the elections in line with its mandate under Article 218 of the Constitution. Under the Constitution and the Elections Act 2017, the ECP was fully independent in discharge of its legal and constitutional duties, he added. Khan said people occupying important office should desist from making such “irresponsible statements”. He added such statements were merely based on assumptions and rumours and amounted to ridiculing the Constitution, the report said.

Further referring to upcoming elections, Abbasi said the decision of the public must be respected and shall be maintained for the next five years until the next general elections.

In another incident, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has condemned the disqualification of former Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Asif, saying the country which does not respect its politicians can never progress. Abbasi while addressing a ceremony in Pakistan’s Pasrur said that politicians must get the same amount of respect as judges, generals, and government officials, The Geo TV reported on Saturday. He said, “Politicians are in the front when it comes to running countries and solving problems.” On April 26 the Islamabad High Court had ruled that Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif stands disqualified from the Parliament for holding an Iqama (work permit) of the United Arab Emirates.