Singapore barred Alice Huang, a former senior executive at cloud computing company Megaspeed, from re-entering the country after an investigation into possible offences linked to the company’s server transactions, reported Reuters.

The country’s Ministry of Home Affairs said on November 12 that Alice Huang had left Singapore in February. Authorities investigated her role in Megaspeed, where she served as chief executive, chairperson and one of the company’s key controllers, reported Reuters.

The development comes amid scrutiny of Megaspeed over its purchases and movement of advanced Nvidia servers, which US authorities suspect may have helped Chinese customers access restricted AI chips. Alice Huang has also faced separate allegations involving possible links to Chinese intelligence and her reported relationship with Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang.

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In a statement on November 12, Singapore’s MHA said Alice Huang had been investigated because of her former positions as Megaspeed’s chief executive and chairperson, and her role as one of the company’s key controllers.

The ministry said she received a stern warning and was barred from returning to Singapore. It also clarified that the domestic investigation did not concern espionage. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment, Reuters reported.

Investigations into Megaspeed and six individuals remain open. The action against Huang therefore does not bring the wider probe into the company to a close.

Meanwhile, on November 12, Nvidia announced that Jensen Huang had resigned as president, CEO and board member with immediate effect. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor.

What did Singapore find in Megaspeed investigation?

Singapore’s investigation focused on suspected offences involving servers purchased by Megaspeed and exported through Singapore to Malaysia without entering the Singapore market.

Authorities examined Alice Huang’s role in the transactions because she was Megaspeed’s former CEO and chairperson and one of its key controllers. The MHA said investigators did not find sufficient evidence to establish that she had committed the suspected offences. However, they concluded that she had given police “information, which she knew to be inaccurate” and played down her involvement in the company.

Huang left Singapore on February 26, 2026, after police returned her passport, Reuters reported.

Singapore police first confirmed their investigation into Megaspeed in October 2025. The probe followed concerns in the US that the company could have diverted advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese customers despite Washington’s export restrictions.

Singapore has said it does not enforce unilateral export controls imposed by foreign governments. However, it does not allow businesses to use its commercial system for fraud or dishonest practices.

Why is Megaspeed under US scrutiny?

Megaspeed International is a Singapore-based cloud-computing company that provides access to computing infrastructure. It has described itself as an Nvidia business partner in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company was incorporated in Singapore in 2015 as 7Road International before changing its name to Megaspeed International. Corporate records reviewed by the Washington-based research group C4ADS show that Alice Huang became its controlling shareholder in March 2023.

Its ownership changed later that year when its shares were transferred to Singapore-based SwiftData. C4ADS said it could not establish who ultimately controlled SwiftData, although it believed Huang may have retained influence over Megaspeed.

The company attracted US scrutiny over suspicions that it helped Chinese businesses access advanced Nvidia processors despite restrictions on exports to China.

The New York Times first reported the US investigation in October 2025. Reuters later examined shipping records from trade-data provider ImportGenius and found that Megaspeed’s Indonesian subsidiary imported Nvidia H100 processors and related components between 2024 and 2026. The shipments included hardware from suppliers such as Giga Computing, a subsidiary of Taiwanese manufacturer Gigabyte.

The H100 is among Nvidia’s advanced processors subject to US export restrictions on shipments to China. However, shipments to Indonesia do not by themselves establish that Megaspeed violated US export-control laws. There has been no public finding that the company breached those restrictions.

Megaspeed has defended its compliance record. In a statement on November 12, it said it takes its obligations under US export-control laws “extremely seriously” and has cooperated with inspections by the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security.

The company said it was prepared to cooperate with other relevant US authorities. It has also hired a US law firm to conduct an inventory of its graphics processing units and independently review its export-control practices.

How did Alice Huang become linked to Jensen Huang?

Alice Huang’s business activities drew wider attention after reports about her association with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The two were seen together at technology events in Taipei in 2024 and 2025.

Reuters reported that they attended a party hosted by Taiwanese server manufacturer Gigabyte during the 2024 Computex technology trade show. A photograph posted on LinkedIn also showed them seated next to each other.

Their association attracted further attention after a dinner in Taipei on May 22, 2025. Footage reported by The Guardian showed Jensen Huang putting his arm around Alice Huang as she kissed him on the cheek. They later left the restaurant in the same car. Reuters reviewed the footage and identified Alice Huang by comparing her appearance with a separate photograph.

The New York Times reported, citing people briefed on US intelligence assessments, that American officials believed Alice Huang had been recruited by Chinese intelligence to gather information about the US AI chip industry. The report also said the alleged effort involved persuading Nvidia to support making advanced chips available to China.

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These remain allegations reported by media organisations. China has rejected claims that Alice Huang worked for its intelligence services. Singapore’s MHA has separately clarified that its investigation did not concern espionage.

The Financial Times also reported, citing people who had seen a US government memo, that officials believed Alice Huang and Jensen Huang had been romantically involved.

Jensen Huang addressed the personal controversy in an email to Nvidia employees on November 8. According to Axios, he admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family. He also apologised to Nvidia employees, board members, business partners and shareholders, saying his actions had affected their trust in him.

Nvidia’s board had announced an independent investigation into media reports involving its CEO and the allegations surrounding Alice Huang. In its November 8 statement, the board said it had no reason to believe that US national security information or Nvidia’s trade secrets had been compromised. An independent committee, supported by outside legal counsel, would examine the available information.

What does Jensen Huang’s resignation mean for Nvidia?

Nvidia announced on November 12 that Jensen Huang had resigned as president, CEO and a member of its board, effective immediately. The company appointed Colette Kress, its executive vice-president and chief financial officer, as interim CEO.

Kress will retain her CFO responsibilities while serving as interim chief executive. Nvidia’s board said it would consider both internal and external candidates for the permanent position.

Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013. Before that, she spent nearly 25 years in finance roles at technology companies, including Cisco and Microsoft.

Nvidia board chair Harvey C. Jones said Kress had helped lead the company through a period of significant growth and understood its business, customers and operations. He also expressed confidence in Kress and the leadership team.

Kress said she would build on the foundation Huang had created over 33 years. “We will continue advancing the work that has made NVIDIA a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead,” she said in the company’s statement.

Nvidia’s announcement did not say that Huang’s resignation was connected to the Singapore investigation or the allegations involving Alice Huang. The leadership change and the investigations should therefore be treated as separate developments unless the company or authorities establish a direct link.

Nvidia also said it would release its third-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on November 17, as previously scheduled.