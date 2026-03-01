Following the assassination of former Supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the state of Iran has ‘vowed’ to strike back ‘even harder’ against American and Israeli forces who have instigated the larger war that has now effectively taken over the middle east.

Leading the charge and claims of making an even more menacing attack against the US and Israel is senior Iranian officer and leader Ali Larijani. In his first statement to Iranian media after Khamenei’s death, Larijani warned of a “far more crushing response” against the United States and Israel following what Iranian media described as the martyrdom of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“They stabbed the heart of the nation, their heart will be stabbed too,” Larijani said in remarks to state media.

The United States and Israel launched a major military strike on Iran on Saturday, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior military officials, according to Iranian state media.

In the absence of Khamenei, Iran on Sunday formed a council to assume leadership duties and govern the country.

The council is made up of Iran’s sitting president, the head of the country’s judiciary, and a member of the Guardian Council chosen by Iran’s Expediency Council, which advises the supreme leader and settles disputes with parliament.

Iran’s reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian and hardline judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei are its members who will step in and “temporarily assume all the duties of leadership.

Hours before Tehran confirmed Khamenei’s death, US President Donald Trump called on Iranians to “seize control of your destiny” and described the developments as “the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country.”

However, contrary to the expectations of many MAGA supporters in the west, the killing of Iran’s top leadership might not automatically translate into regime change in the Islamic Republic, which has been ruled by clerical authorities since the 1979 Revolution as per Reuters.

Who is Larijani ?

Veteran Iranian politician Ali Larijani, who said on Sunday a temporary leadership council would be set up after an air strike killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reemerged last year as one of the most powerful figures in the security hierarchy.

A former parliamentary speaker and long-time adviser to Khamenei, has re-emerged as one of the most influential figures in Iran’s security re-establishment amid ongoing war based crisis.

He currently serves as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), a body that shapes Iran’s defence and nuclear strategy.

A member of a powerful clerical family, Larijani has handled a broad portfolio — from nuclear negotiations with the US to managing ties with Russia and China.

He travelled to Oman last month to prepare for indirect nuclear talks with Washington, even as the US expanded its military presence in the region, Reuters reported.

In his latest remarks on Sunday, Larijani accused the United States and Israel of trying to plunder and disintegrate Iran and warned “secessionist groups” of a harsh response if they attempted any action.

Khamenei Adviser on Public Policy Ali Larijani hails from one of Iran’s most famous political families. A former parliamentary speaker and senior policy adviser, he was appointed to advise Khamenei on strategy in nuclear talks with the Trump administration.

Larijani on Nuclear talks and US sanctions

In his previous interviews to the Oman state TV conducted last month, Larijani has publicly described the nuclear issue as “resolvable” and stated that concerns about Iran developing nuclear weapons “can be addressed.”

Following Iran’s official response, Larijani maintains that the country is looking to develop nuclear power for peaceful purposes. Larijani has defended Iran’s right to enrich uranium and once likened Western proposals to curb Iran’s nuclear programme to “exchanging a pearl for a candy bar.”

Iran maintains its nuclear programme is peaceful, while the US and Israel say Tehran seeks to develop nuclear weapons.

Larijani was recebntly sanctioned by Washington in January. The US administration accused he US administration of being the first Iranian leaders to direct a violent crackdown on anti-government protests.

A US Treasury statement alleged Larijani had called for force against demonstrators. Rights groups say thousands were killed in the unrest — the worst since the early years of the Islamic Republic.

Moscow, Beijing and regional ties

In recent months, Larijani has held meetings in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin, reinforcing Iran’s strategic partnership with Russia. He was also involved in advancing Iran’s 25-year cooperation agreement with China signed in 2021.

Born in Najaf, Iraq, in 1958, Larijani holds a PhD in philosophy and has served in multiple senior roles, including as parliament speaker from 2008 to 2020.

What next?

While the elimination of Khamenei marks a historic turning point, analysts cited by Reuters caution that Iran’s power structure — rooted in clerical networks, the Revolutionary Guards, and security institutions — remains intact.

Whether this moment leads to internal upheaval or consolidation under a new leadership council remains uncertain.

(With inputs from Reuters and AP)