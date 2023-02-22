Air India Newark-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Stockholm

An Air India flight from Newark to Delhi, carrying more than 290 passengers, made an emergency landing in Stockholm on Wednesday due to an oil leak in one of the engines and aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident, according to senior officials.

A senior DGCA official said the flight, operated with Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, had an oil leak in one of the engines. Following this, the engine was shut down, and later the aircraft made an emergency landing in Stockholm. The plane landed safely, the official added. An airline official said there were 292 passengers, including 8 infants onboard the plane.

Together with the crew, there were around 300 people in the aircraft. During the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe the incident, the DGCA official said.The airline official said the flight en route from Newark in the US was diverted to Stockholm in Sweden due to a technical issue.

