Air India has cancelled all flights to and from New York and Newark scheduled for Monday, February 23, because of a severe winter storm expected to hit the US East Coast.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the airline said heavy snow and strong winds are forecast for New York, New Jersey and nearby areas on February 22 and 23. Due to the expected impact on flight operations, all flights between India and the two cities have been called off for the day.

The airline said the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety and comfort of passengers and crew. It added that its teams would assist travellers who were booked on the cancelled flights.

Millions under blizzard warning

New York City and large parts of the Northeast are bracing for a powerful winter storm. Around 30 million people are under blizzard warnings as the system is expected to bring heavy, wet snow and strong winds from Sunday. More than 1,000 flights have already been cancelled across the region as airlines adjust schedules ahead of the storm.

Officials have warned that travel could become nearly impossible in some areas. The storm may also lead to major power cuts as strong winds combine with heavy snowfall.

City officials urge residents to stay indoors

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani asked residents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, he said the coming storm could be more dangerous than the one that hit the city in late January. He urged people to stay off the roads for their own safety, saying conditions could quickly turn hazardous.

Forecasters have warned that the storm could strengthen on Sunday. The US Weather Prediction Center has described it as a “super bomb”, a term used when a storm intensifies very rapidly.

The National Weather Service said snowfall totals could reach between one and two feet, or 30 to 61 centimetres, in many places. Blizzard warnings have been issued for New York City, Long Island, Boston, and coastal areas across New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Wind speeds of 25 to 35 miles per hour are expected, with gusts up to 55 miles per hour, especially in coastal regions. Authorities have warned that the mix of snow and wind could cause coastal flooding, dangerous travel conditions and widespread power outages.

Other airlines suspend operations

Delta Air Lines also confirmed cancellations at several major East Coast airports, including its hubs at Boston, John F Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York, to ensure passenger and staff safety.

Meanwhile, Washington DC and Baltimore remain under a winter storm watch as officials prepare for worsening weather conditions.

With the storm expected to peak between Sunday and Monday, authorities across the East Coast have asked people to stay alert and follow local advisories.