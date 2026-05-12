The United States on Monday announced fresh sanctions against people and companies accused of helping Iran send oil to China, as tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program and regional role continue to grow.

The sanctions target three individuals and nine companies across Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and Oman. According to the US Treasury Department, the network helped Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) move and sell Iranian oil to China through a web of front companies.

US cracks down on Iran oil network ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

The sanction comes just days before US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump is likely to push China to help ease the standoff with Iran and support efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

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The sanctions were announced by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, better known as OFAC. US officials said the targeted individuals and companies helped the IRGC sell and transport its share of Iranian oil to China while hiding the deals through shell companies and complex financial arrangements.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration would continue pressuring Iran by slashing the money it uses for weapons, military activities and its nuclear program. “Treasury will continue to cut the Iranian regime off from the financial networks it uses to carry out terrorist acts and to destabilise the global economy,” Bessent said.

The State Department also announced a reward of up to $15 million for information that could help disrupt the financial operations of the IRGC and its branches. Washington has designated the IRGC as a terrorist organisation.

Companies named in the sanctions

The companies targeted by the US include several firms based in Hong Kong, Dubai, Sharjah and Oman. Among them are Hong Kong-based Hong Kong Blue Ocean Ltd and Hong Kong Sanmu Ltd, which US officials described as cover companies used to arrange Iranian oil sales and shipments, according to Reuters. Oman-based Zeus Logistics Group allegedly arranged ships carrying Iranian oil cargo.

The sanctions also hit Hong Kong-based Jiandi HK Ltd, which Treasury said signed a deal with the IRGC to buy tens of millions of dollars worth of Iranian oil.

Another Hong Kong company, Max Honor International Trade Co Ltd, was accused of purchasing millions of barrels of Iranian oil from the IRGC in 2025.

The list also included Dubai-based Blanca Goods Wholesaler LLC and Universal Fortune Trading LLC. Treasury said Universal Fortune Trading LLC had also acted as a front company for the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

Sanctions linked to earlier action against Iran

The latest move follows another round of sanctions announced on Friday. Those measures targeted people and companies accused of helping Iran buy weapons and components used in drones and ballistic missiles.

The Treasury Department said Monday’s action also builds up on sanctions imposed in July 2025 against Turkey-based Golden Globe, a company Washington accused of handling hundreds of millions of dollars in IRGC oil sales every year.

According to Treasury officials, the three sanctioned individuals work for the IRGC’s Shahid Purja’fari oil headquarters and coordinated payments through Golden Globe.