Ahead of the crucial mid-term polls, Donald Trump eyeing 10% tax cut for middle class

Ahead of the crucial mid-term polls on November 6, US President Donald Trump has said he will soon come out with another 10 per cent tax cut for the middle class.

He said Monday a legislation in this regard is being brought before the Congress ahead of the polls, and after the elections a voting on this would held.

“We are giving a middle-income tax reduction of about 10 per cent. We’re doing it now for middle income people.

“This is not for business. This is on top of the tax decrease that we’ve already given them,” he told reporters at the White House before leaving for an election rally in Texas.

Last year, Trump had announced massive tax cuts for the middle class and the businesses.

“We’re putting in a resolution (in the Congress) sometime in the next week or week and a half, two weeks,” he said.

“People are tired of high taxes, we gave the tax cuts, we’ve done so much. They want a strong military, they want protection, they want safety, they want security, we give that. The Democrats do not give that,” the US president said.

Trump’s move in this regard is seen as an effort to woo the voters ahead of the important mid-term elections.

He claimed that his Republican party will do well against the Democrats.

The Republican party currently has a majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Political pundits say that the Democrats might gain control of the House.

But, Trump believes otherwise. “I think there’s tremendous spirit, maybe like I’ve never seen other than in 2016. I have never seen spirit like the spirit we have right now, except the week before the presidential race two years ago,” he said.

Trump said the Republicans are going to do “very well”.

“We’re doing very well with the Senate. Other than two years ago, the presidential race, I have never seen spirit like I see right now. I think the Republicans are going to do very well,” he said.