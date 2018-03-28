After Tesla, adult magazine Playboy deactivates Facebook in aftermath of Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Playboy deactivates account.

Playboy has deactivated its Facebook account. The adult magazine on late Tuesday night issued a press release to announce its withdrawal from Facebook. The Playboy Enterprise manages around 25 million fans. Founded by Late Hughes Hefner, Playboy has become the latest company to join the call to #DeleteFacebook in the aftermath of Cambridge Analytica data breach scandal.

Earlier, Tesla and SpaceX head Elon Musk had ordered to remove the company accounts from Mark Zuckerberg’s social media juggernaut.

Playboy in its statement said: “The recent news about Facebook’s alleged mismanagement of users’ data has solidified our decision to suspend our activity on the platform at this time.”

“There are more than 25 million fans who engage with Playboy via our various Facebook pages, and we do not want to be complicit in exposing them to the reported practices,” it added. In 2014, Playboy said that Facebook was its largest audience.

Earlier, Mark Zuckerberg had posted a clarification on his Facebook page. He said: “I want to share an update on the Cambridge Analytica situation — including the steps we’ve already taken and our next steps to address this important issue. We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you. I’ve been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

“The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago. But we also made mistakes, there’s more to do, and we need to step up and do it,” he added.

Christopher Wylie, a former Analytica employee turned whistleblower, in a deposition before the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee in London said that the company had worked extensively in India and believed it was employed by the Congress.