After Kulgam encounter, Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for resolution of Kashmir issue

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for a resolution of the decades-old Kashmir issue, a day after at least 7 civilians were killed in an explosion in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir shortly after a gunfight that left three terrorists dead.

In a tweet on Monday, Khan condemned the ‘new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris’ as he called for resolving the Kashmir issue through dialogue.

“Strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris… by Indian security forces. It is time India realised it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” he tweeted.

According to the police, security forces had received a tip-off that a few terrorists are hiding in a village in Kulgam. Police said that security officials then cordoned off the area and a gunfight took place in which three terrorists were killed and two jawans were injured.

Police said that despite repeated warning to the civilians to stay away from the encounter site, some from the crowd fiddled with an unexploded substance, resulting in explosion.

Following the tragic incident, the authorities suspended mobile and internet services and a curfew was clamped in Kulgam in a bid to check protests.

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the loss of lives. She tweeted, “Civilians are once again caught in the cross-fire of violence, adding fuel to the already volatile situation.”

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said, “How long can we go on ignoring the ground realities and living in denial about how bad things are in Kashmir?”

Meanwhile, separatists have called for protests in the Valley today to protest against the killing of civilians.