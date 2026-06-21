“There will be no tolls in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period,” US President Donald Trump said on Saturday. However, he also floated the possibility of the United States imposing charges on vessels using the strategic waterway if a broader deal with Iran fails to materialise, even though the current ceasefire agreement prevents Tehran from levying such fees during the 60-day truce.

Trump’s remarks come as a fresh dispute has emerged over the strategic waterway. Iran claimed on Saturday that it had shut the Strait of Hormuz again, accusing Israel of continuing military operations in Lebanon and alleging that the United States was not fully honouring the terms of the recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The US, in return, pushed back, insisting that commercial traffic was moving normally through the strait and that no closure had taken place. The conflicting claims have once again brought attention back to the fragile agreement reached earlier this week between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

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The deal was designed to halt months of hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and create space for wider negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme and regional conflicts.

Iran announces closure, US rejects claim

Iran’s joint military command, which includes the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), announced that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed in response to what it described as continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon. Iranian state television warned that further measures could follow if the “aggression” continued and advised ships to avoid the area.

Washington, however, offered a very different account.

“Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic continues to flow, and US forces are monitoring the situation to ensure this remains the case,” US Central Command spokesperson Navy Captain Tim Hawkins said.

Reports from the region suggested that dozens of merchant vessels carrying millions of barrels of oil continued to transit the waterway on Saturday despite Tehran’s announcement.

US Vice President JD Vance, who is travelling to Switzerland for follow-up discussions with Iranian officials, spoke about a strong recovery in tanker traffic since the ceasefire was announced. According to Vance, as many as 16 million barrels moved through the route in a single day recently.

Trump says no Hormuz tolls for now, hints at future US charges

Hours later, Trump weighed in on the issue of tolls, making it clear that Iran would not be allowed to charge vessels during the ceasefire period.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs.”

Trump’s remarks are in line with the memorandum of understanding signed between Washington and Tehran earlier this week. Under the agreement, commercial vessels are to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire, without any Iranian-imposed charges.

However, Trump also floated the possibility of future US tolls if talks with Iran break down and a final agreement is not reached. He argued that such charges could help cover the costs of America’s military and security role in the region, describing the US as a “Guardian Angel” for Middle Eastern countries.

Why the Hormuz toll matters

The discussion over tolls goes far beyond shipping fees. Any suggestion that access to the Strait of Hormuz could become more expensive or uncertain has the potential to unsettle global energy markets.

New charges on vessels, or renewed threats to shipping, could also affect supply chains that depend on stable energy flows. On the other hand, a calm and open Strait of Hormuz would help keep energy costs in check and provide reassurance to markets already watching the region closely.

Diplomats gather in Switzerland

An Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Switzerland for follow-up talks. US Vice President JD Vance is also taking part, alongside mediators from Pakistan and Qatar.

The discussions are expected to focus on implementing the ceasefire agreement, enforcing the Lebanon truce and addressing issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iranian officials have described the meetings as technical discussions focused on ensuring both sides fulfil their commitments. At the same time, they have warned that any failure to honour the agreement could put the entire framework at risk.