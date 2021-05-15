  • MORE MARKET STATS

After Cabinet withdrawal, Neera Tanden lands White House job

Updated: May 15, 2021 9:24 AM

Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, Biden Administration, White house job, Republican support for Neera Tanden, president and CEO of a progressive think-tank, Center for American Progress , Affordable Care ActNeera Tanden is currently the president and CEO of a progressive think-tank, Center for American Progress . (Reuters Image)

President Joe Biden’s lone Cabinet choice who was rebuffed by Congress has landed a job as a White House senior adviser.

Neera Tanden had been Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget but withdrew her nomination in March after it was clear that she would not garner enough Republican support to be confirmed. Several GOP senators objected to her previous tweeted criticisms of her political rivals.

Tanden will now be a senior adviser to Biden, the White House said Friday.

She will launch a review of the US Digital Service and begin planning for possible policy changes that could result from the forthcoming Supreme Court decision on GOP legal challenges to the Affordable Care Act. Tanden worked in former President Barack Obama’s administration as the act was designed and implemented.

Tanden, a close ally of White House chief of staff Ron Klain, will depart the think tank Center for American Progress. Its founder, John Podesta, said that Neera’s intellect, tenacity, and political savvy will be an asset to the Biden administration. Tanden’s hire was first reported by CNN.

