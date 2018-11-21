Afghans must have a say in creating sustainable peace for the country, says Mike Pompeo

By: | Published: November 21, 2018 12:10 PM

Pompeo said that the US will continue to work with all the interested parties to support and facilitate an inclusive peace process for Afghanistan.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Reuters)

People of Afghanistan must have a say in creating sustainable peace in the war-torn country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. This was the message conveyed to the leaders of Afghanistan, and other stakeholders during the recent visit of the Special US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad to Afghanistan, the UAE, and Qatar.

Pompeo said that the US will continue to work with all the interested parties to support and facilitate an inclusive peace process for Afghanistan. “In every one of his meetings, Ambassador Khalilzad stressed that all Afghans must have a say in creating a sustainable peace for Afghanistan. We will continue to work with all interested parties to support and facilitate an inclusive peace process,” Pompeo said.

Khalilzad’s first and last stop was Kabul, where he met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah, and other Afghan stake holders to facilitate a peace process between the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban, he said.  Pompeo said that during that the visit to Kabul, Ambassador Khalilzad met with men and women active in Afghan civil society and peace efforts, members of the media, and other governmental and non governmental organisations.

In a separate statement, the State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert “strongly condemned” the attack in Kabul at a religious gathering that killed at least 40 and wounded over 60 civilians.  “We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. This shameless act comes as the Afghan people attempt to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi in peace, and reveals the cowardice and cruelty of those who perpetuate violence in Afghanistan,” she said. She said that the US remains committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

"The United States remains committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan, and stands by the people of Afghanistan who want peace and a future free from these horrific acts of violence," Nauert said.

