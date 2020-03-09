Afghanistan: Two blasts in Kabul during presidential inaugurations

Published: March 9, 2020 5:47:11 PM

"I have no bulletproof vest on, only my shirt, I will stay even if I have to sacrifice my head," Ghani told the remaining crowd, as sirens sounded overhead.

Hundreds of people had assembled at two venues inside the presidential palace complex (AP Photo)Hundreds of people had assembled at two venues inside the presidential palace complex (AP Photo)

Two blasts were heard as Afghanistan’s two rival leaders held parallel presidential inaugurations in Kabul on Monday, underscoring the country’s woeful security ahead of talks with a resurgent Taliban.

Hundreds of people had assembled at two venues inside the presidential palace complex to watch the swearing-in ceremonies for President Ashraf Ghani and challenger Abdullah Abdullah, when the blasts were heard, prompting some to flee.

