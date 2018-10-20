Afghanistan elections: Multiple explosions rock polling centres in Kabul

The Afghanistan elections are being held across the country amid tight security after the campaign was marred by relentless violence.

Multiple explosions rocked polling centres across Kabul on Saturday as voters cast their ballots in long-delayed legislative elections in Afghanistan. According to AFP, the voters were seen fleeing a school in the north of the Afghan capital after the blast.

Blasts were reported from other polling centres too. The attacks wounded two women who were going to cast their votes.

The elections are being held across the country amid tight security after the campaign was marred by relentless violence. More than 50,000 Afghan National Security Forces personnel were deployed to protect 21,000 polling stations across the country.

In the last couple of days, multiple cases of poll violence have been reported in Afghanistan. Hours after the poll started, Taliban militants killed four local police in central Ghor province as they were heading to a polling center in the capital of Firozkoh.

For 250 seats in the lower house, about 2,450 candidates are contesting in the elections. The elections will not be held in Ghazni province, where polls have been postponed until next year.

Afghanistan is conducting holding parliamentary elections in as many as 20 out of the country’s 34 provinces. For the elections, Afghan officials have deployed three levels of security at each polling center.