Afghanistan blast: Official says suicide bomber kills 5 policemen in Ghazni province

At least five policemen were killed by a suicide bomber using a military Humvee in Afghanistan’s eastern Ghazni province, an official said today. Arif Noori, governor’s spokesman in Ghazni, said 26 others, including a district governor and 18 police, were wounded in the attack in Muqar district. The Humvee was taken earlier from Afghan forces by Taliban fighters in a separate attack, said Noori. Also today, the Islamic State group in a statement claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack outside the Rural Rehabilitation and Development Ministry as employees were leaving work, killing 12 people.

According to Afghan officials, more than 30 others were wounded in the attack that took place in the capital Kabul. The Taliban have agreed to a cease-fire coinciding with the three-day Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The holiday is set to begin later this week. The IS affiliate is not included in the cease-fire.