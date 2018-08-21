Afghanistan attacks: Taliban rockets hit near Kabul presidency, clashes underway

Taliban rockets hit near Kabul presidency today. (Representational image: Reuters)

Afghan police say the Taliban have fired rockets toward the presidential palace in Kabul as President Ashraf Ghani was giving his holiday message for the Muslim celebrations of Eid al-Adha. No injuries were reported. Police official Jan Agha says the boom of the rockets was heard during Ghani’s speech, televised live on Tuesday. Ghani heard the thud and interrupted his message to say: “If they are thinking the rocket attack will keep Afghans down, they are wrong.”

Police say the first rocket landed somewhere near the presidency, the second near a NATO compound and the U.S. Embassy in Kabul but no one was hurt. Afghan forces have surrounded a house from where they believe the rockets were fired and an aircraft bombed the location, destroying the home.

At least nine rockets hit near the diplomatic area in the Afghan capital Kabul today, as officials said fighting had broken out between security forces and militants in the city’s old quarter. An AFP reporter could see helicopters and smoke above the Eidgah Mosque in Reka Khana district, and a heavy security presence near the Kabul Stadium. “This morning a group of terrorists took over a building in Reka Khana and fired several rockets towards Kabul,” interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told AFP. “Two people have been wounded. Security are fighting the terrorists.”