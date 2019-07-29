Afghanistan: At least 20 killed, 50 injured in attack on VP candidate’s office in Kabul

By: |
Published: July 29, 2019 10:28:59 AM

The attackers' potential target, vice-presidential candidate and former intelligence chief Amrullah Saleh, was "evacuated from the building and moved to a safe location," Rahimi said.

Afghanistan, Afghanistan attack, VP candidate, Kabul, Taliban, Kabul attackSeveral gunmen were holed up inside the building for six hours before being killed by security forces, said Rahimi. (Representative Image)

An Afghan official says at least 20 people were killed during a complex attack Sunday against the office of the president’s running mate.
Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said Monday around 50 other people were wounded in the attack against the Green Trend office in the capital Kabul.

Several gunmen were holed up inside the building for six hours before being killed by security forces, said Rahimi. The attackers’ potential target, vice-presidential candidate and former intelligence chief Amrullah Saleh, was “evacuated from the building and moved to a safe location,” Rahimi said.

Some 85 civilians were rescued from inside. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban insurgents and the Islamic State group are active in the capital and have carried out attacks there in the past.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Afghanistan: At least 20 killed, 50 injured in attack on VP candidate’s office in Kabul
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop