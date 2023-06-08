scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Afghanistan: At least 15 killed, 50 injured in blast near Taliban deputy governor’s funeral

According to locals, the explosion struck the Nabawi mosque in the Hesa-e-Awal area of Faizabad.

Written by ANI
blast, Afghanistan
Mazuddin Ahmadi, Taliban's head of Badakhshan's communications and cultural department, also confirmed to TOLOnews that the explosion occurred in Faizabad, the state capital.

At least 15 people were killed and 50 others sustained injuries after a blast occurred on Thursday near the funeral of the former deputy governor (acting governor) of Badakhshan in Badakhshan province, TOLOnews reported citing a local official.The blast occurred in a mosque in Faizabad, Badakhshan province, Afghanistan.

Mazuddin Ahmadi, Taliban‘s head of Badakhshan’s communications and cultural department, also confirmed to TOLOnews that the explosion occurred in Faizabad, the state capital.According to locals, the explosion struck the Nabawi mosque in the Hesa-e-Awal area of Faizabad.

Also Read

The incident drew strong reactions from Afghan officials. According to Ahmadi, the actual number of casualties in this incident is yet to be determined.Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai strongly denounced the attack on the Nabawi mosque in the Hesa-e Awal neighbourhood of Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province, in a tweet.In a tweet, Karzai labelled it as an act of “terrorism”, “against human and Islamic standards” while conveying his condolences to the afflicted families, as per TOLOnews.

Also Read

On Tuesday, Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, was killed along with his driver in a vehicle bombing, leaving six people injured.The Taliban deputy governor and his driver were slain in an incident claimed by the Islamic State.

More Stories on
Taliban

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-06-2023 at 19:47 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market