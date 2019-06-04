Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani to visit Pakistan for improving ties

Updated: June 4, 2019 12:48:01 PM

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says he will visit Pakistan on June 27 to open a new chapter in his country's uneasy relationship with its neighbour and mend ties that are often characterized by mistrust and tit-for-tat accusations.

In his message to mark Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday that caps the fasting month of Ramadan, Ghani said he agreed to visit Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan after the two leaders met last week on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Saudi Arabia.

“I hope the visit will be positive,” Ghani said.

Kabul routinely accuses Pakistan of harboring its Taliban enemies, yet in recent months Islamabad has lent its support to US efforts to broker an end to Afghanistan’s long-running war.

