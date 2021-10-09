  • MORE MARKET STATS

Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi asked US to lift ban on central bank’s reserves

October 09, 2021 6:24 PM

Afghanistan's acting foreign minister said on Saturday that an Afghan delegation had asked the United States to lift its ban on the central bank's reserves during a meeting with their U.S. counterparts in Doha, Qatari-based Al-Jazeera television reported.

Amir Khan MuttaqiAmir Khan Muttaqi (Reuters file image)

Amir Khan Muttaqi said that Washington would offer Afghan people coronavirus vaccines, Al-Jazeera cited him as saying.

