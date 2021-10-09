Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi asked US to lift ban on central bank’s reserves

Amir Khan Muttaqi (Reuters file image)

Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister said on Saturday that an Afghan delegation had asked the United States to lift its ban on the central bank’s reserves during a meeting with their U.S. counterparts in Doha, Qatari-based Al-Jazeera television reported.

Amir Khan Muttaqi said that Washington would offer Afghan people coronavirus vaccines, Al-Jazeera cited him as saying.