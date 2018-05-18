‘Active shooter’ reported at Texas high school

An “active shooter” situation was reported today at a high school in Texas, where a witness said a gunman opened fire with a shotgun, prompting the district to initiate a “lockdown.” (Representative photo: Reuters)

An “active shooter” situation was reported today at a high school in Texas, where a witness said a gunman opened fire with a shotgun, prompting the district to initiate a “lockdown.” “There was someone that walked in with a shotgun and started shooting, and this girl got shot in the leg,” an eyewitness identified as Nikki told local television station KTRK of the incident at Santa Fe High School in a suburb of Houston. The eyewitness said students fled the school in a panic. A large contingent of police responded to the school campus. The school district announced a “lockdown” in response to the shooting, but it was not immediately clear how many schools were affected. “This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown,” it said on its website.