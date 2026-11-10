When Abhishek Awasthi arrived in Australia in 2008, he was an international student from Mandi, a town in Himachal Pradesh, looking to pursue higher education. Nearly 18 years later, he has become the first person of Indian origin to lead the City of Greater Bendigo in Victoria.

The 43-year-old was unanimously elected mayor by his fellow councillors for the 2026-27 term at a special council meeting on Monday, November 9. The ceremony, held at The Capital theatre in Bendigo, was attended by around 250 people, including his family, friends, community members and supporters.

He called his election as an “extraordinary moment” for migrants who have made Australia, particularly Bendigo, their home, The Australia Today reported. Following his election, Awasthi took to Facebook to express his gratitude to his fellow councillors and the community.

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“I am truly honoured and humbled to have been elected Mayor of the City of Greater Bendigo. Thank you to my fellow Councillors for their trust and confidence, and to our community for the opportunity to serve,” he wrote on his official Facebook page. He also expressed gratitude to his parents and relatives, who were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

From a student in Australia to a local leader

Originally from Lower Samkhetar in Mandi, also known as Chhoti Kashi, Awasthi moved to Australia in 2008 to pursue higher education.

He enrolled at La Trobe University, where he studied biotechnology and bioinformatics. He also took up part-time work to support himself while studying. He received Australian citizenship in 2015.

His decision to move to Bendigo in 2010 was the beginning of an association with the regional Victorian city. Over the years, he became involved in community organisations, volunteering activities and initiatives promoting multiculturalism.

Awasthi is married to Anima, and the couple have a daughter named Agni, Australia Today reported. His father, Surendra Pal, is a retired employee of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), while his mother, Champa Sharma, is a homemaker.

His parents and other relatives travelled to attend his swearing-in ceremony, making the occasion a milestone for the family as well.

Building a community away from home

Awasthi’s involvement in Bendigo’s community life grew over the years. One of his major contributions was founding the Indian Association of Bendigo, which was formally established in 2021.

The organisation brought together Indian families across central Victoria through cultural celebrations, charitable activities and community support programmes, The Australia Today reported.

His community work, however, was not restricted to the Indian diaspora. He also worked with organisations such as Rotary, multicultural services, community houses and local sustainability groups.

These engagements helped him develop connections across different sections of Bendigo’s population. His involvement in local initiatives also brought him closer to the issues affecting residents.

From supporting Indian families in a new country to participating in broader community initiatives, Awasthi gradually became an active figure in the city’s civic life.

From councillor to mayor in two years

Awasthi entered electoral politics in November 2024, when he contested the Greater Bendigo City Council elections from Kennington Ward.

He won the seat with 58.86 per cent of first-preference votes, defeating Gavin Hicks. Greater Bendigo City Council has nine wards.

Following his victory, Awasthi became the city’s first Indian-origin deputy mayor for the 2024-25 term. He served alongside Andrea Metcalfe, who was then the mayor.

Two years after entering local government, he has now been elected to lead the council. Metcalfe has been elected deputy mayor for the new term.

During his tenure as a councillor, Awasthi advocated for better local services, affordable housing, improved walking and cycling infrastructure, support for small businesses and greater access to mental health services.

In a statement issued by the City of Greater Bendigo following his election, Awasthi said he was grateful for the support of his family and fellow councillors. He also spoke about how his experience as a resident and a parent had shaped his understanding of local government.

“As a resident and the parent of a young family, I have seen first-hand the difference local government makes through services, facilities and public spaces that bring our communities together,” he said as reported by The Australia Today.

He added that listening to residents would remain central to his approach as mayor.

“Listening to our community will remain at the heart of my approach, so that residents continue to shape Council’s priorities and decisions,” Awasthi said.

He also focused on the role of small businesses in the city’s economy, describing them as “the lifeblood of our local economy”. He said he wanted the council to continue creating opportunities for businesses while strengthening Greater Bendigo’s position in tourism, innovation and economic development.

“I look forward to working closely with my fellow Councillors, Council staff and our community to continue making a positive difference across Greater Bendigo,” he said.

A milestone for migrant representation

Awasthi’s election is significant for the Indian-origin community in Australia, particularly those living in regional areas. His journey reflects the growing participation of migrants in local institutions and civic leadership.

Greater Bendigo is a local government area in Victoria, and its council is responsible for delivering local services and representing residents across its nine wards.

Awasthi will serve as mayor for one year, covering the 2026-27 term. Under the local government system, mayors and deputy mayors serve one-year terms, while councillors are elected for four years.