Amid the ongoing war between Iran and the alliance of US and Israel that has effectively taken over the entire Gulf reigon, Xueqin Jiang, a Chinese educator who accurately predicted the current US-Israel-Iran conflict a year ago has issued a chilling new warning: the ‘end of the world’ as we know it may be triggered not just by missiles, but by a calculated ‘water war’ designed to dismantle Gulf nations from within.

A graduate from Yale University, Xueqin Jiang has recently come into the spotlight for making extraordinarily accurate predictions on the US elections and Iran-Israel war.

Notably, Jiang had made two big predictions in his lecture series in 2024 stating that

1 Donald Trump will return as President

2 Trump will start a war with Iran in his 2nd term

Both of which as we know today came to be true.

As we enter the third week of the West Asia conflict, the focus has seemingly shifted from a solely militaristic conflict aimed at regime change to one of wide-spread devastation that’s presently pushing what many are calling a global oil crisis.

In the past few days, we have seen both US and Iranian drones target critical oil infrastructure across the middle east ranging from Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery, UAE’s Fujairah port to US strikes on Tehran’s Shahran Oil Refinery

Applying a game theory based analysis, Jiang argues that the war between US-Israel and Iran presently sits at a dangerous precedent. In game theory, one predicts the action of a player, let’s say ‘player A or in this case Iran’ in a multi-player game by analyzing how other players are reacting (In this case US and Israel.)

As per Jiang’s prediction if both the US and Iran stay on their path to go for an ‘all out war’ then the focus of the ongoing air attacks could soon change from economic facilities like oil refineries and banks to water treatment plants choking the entire middle east which is somewhat import reliant for essentials like food.

According to a study published by the World Economic Forum in 2025, Gulf Cooperation Council countries import 85% of their food, leaving them vulnerable to supply chain shocks. Qatar and Bahrain have the highest dependency, importing over 90% of their food.

As the conflict between the warring countries takes over the entire Gulf, the theatre of war is shifting toward civilian infrastructure, specifically targeting the most vital resource in the desert: water.

Water stress test: Why is this a nightmarish prediction for middle east

Jiang’s analysis becomes much more haunting for people living in the Gulf, when one takes into account that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries rely on desalination plants for 60% of their water supply.

With a lot of Gulf-based countries somewhat struggling to defend against $35000 despite having consistently poured millions of dollars in their defense systems, Jiang warns that these plants are “sitting ducks” for Iranian drone strikes, which could destroy the GCC’s habitability almost instantly.

Even though Jiang views the water war as somewhat of an end-game strategy for Iran, he himself is not extremely sure whether the Islamic Republic will go to such lengths as of now given that Iran itself remains highly water stressed, not to mention the larger consequences that will be faced by Tehran after such an attack.

While Jiang believes that for at least now, Iran is likely to ward off from this path anticipating reciprocative American strikes on its own water infrastructure, he remains unsure of how long the potential ‘water war’ can be avoided given the ‘vengeance’ based narrative that is being applied to the war from Iran’s end.

In his previous statements, the Iranian president has maintained that Iran ‘seeks good relations’ with all countries in the middle east and that Tehran is only targeting ‘selective areas’ in countries like UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain that are aiding US military in its operations against Iran.

Xueqin Jiang on ‘US and Israel’s grand plan for Iran’

In the closing portion of his video, Jiang comes back to the persistent US and Israeli air strikes on Iran, suggesting that the war is not likely to stop even after the collapse of Iran’s larger leadership belt.

According to the lecture, the strategic objective of the United States and Israel goes beyond simple regime change. The “grand plan” is allegedly to destroy Iran as a coherent nation-state by fracturing it into “ethnic archives”.

By pointing to publicly available ethnic population maps of Iran, Jiang argues that the US is trying to divide Iran into numerous territories. As per the Yale alumna, accelerated American attacks on Iran could also lead to political destabilisation in the region.

Where the US could possibly facilitate arms to minority groups looking to claim more power and then divide the country into smaller ethnic territories. As per Jiang, this strategy creates a war on all fronts aimed at decapitating Iran as a nation by forcing the remaining Iranian groups to fight over dwindling water resources indefinitely.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.

