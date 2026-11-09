The world is heading towards another year of record-breaking temperatures, with 2026 on track to become one of the four warmest years since global records began. A strong El Nino developing in the Pacific is adding to the heat already building up because of long-term climate change, raising concerns about extreme weather, food security, public health and water availability across regions.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), in its State of the Climate: Update for COP31 report released in November 2026, said global temperatures between January and September were 1.47°C above the pre-industrial average of 1850-1900. If the trend continues, 2023 to 2026 will become the four warmest years in the 177-year observational record.

The report also points to a worrying pattern beyond temperatures. The world’s oceans have continued to absorb heat, glaciers are losing mass, sea levels are rising and greenhouse gas concentrations are reaching new highs. These changes are taking place alongside an increase in extreme weather events, putting pressure on communities, economies and natural resources.

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El Nino adds to an already warming planet

The year began with La Nina conditions in the Pacific, which generally have a temporary cooling effect on global temperatures. These conditions gave way to El Niño by June, with a very strong event established by late August.

El Nino is a natural climate pattern linked to warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific. It changes rainfall and temperature patterns across several parts of the world and can increase the likelihood of droughts, floods and heat events.

According to WMO, sea surface temperature anomalies in the Niño 3.4 region rose from 0.2°C in March to 2.5°C in August. Forecasts suggested they could reach 3.7°C between October and December. The current event is expected to continue until at least February 2027.

El Nino usually raises annual global temperatures by around 0.1°C to 0.2°C. The report warns that this additional heat, combined with the impact of long-term climate change, could keep temperatures exceptionally high through the end of 2026 and into early 2027.

Greenhouse gases and ocean heat continue to break records

The rise in temperatures is taking place against a background of increasing greenhouse gas concentrations. Carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide all reached record observed levels in 2025, the latest year for which consolidated global figures are available. Real-time measurements suggest that these concentrations continued to increase in 2026.

Carbon dioxide levels reached 426.8 parts per million in 2025, around 53% higher than the pre-industrial level. Fossil fuel emissions remain the largest source of human-produced carbon dioxide.

The increase in greenhouse gases is contributing to an imbalance in the Earth’s energy system. More heat is entering the climate system than is leaving it. The report said this imbalance reached its highest observed level in 2025, with preliminary data suggesting another record in 2026.

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The oceans are absorbing most of this additional heat. More than 90% of the excess energy trapped in the climate system goes into warming the oceans. Ocean heat content in the upper 2,000 metres reached a record high in 2025, exceeding the previous year’s level. Preliminary measurements showed that ocean heat continued to rise in 2026.

This warming has consequences beyond marine ecosystems. It can intensify tropical storms, contribute to the loss of sea ice and increase sea levels through the expansion of warmer water.

Rising seas and shrinking ice raise concerns

Global mean sea level reached a record high in 2026. The rate of sea-level rise increased from 2.4 millimetres a year between 1993 and 2002 to 3.9 millimetres a year between 2017 and 2026.

The long-term rise is mainly linked to melting glaciers and ice sheets and the expansion of ocean water as it warms. The developing El Nino may also have contributed to the sharp increase over the past year by changing rainfall patterns in parts of the Pacific.

Glaciers are also losing ice at an alarming rate. The report estimated that glaciers lost around 408 gigatons of ice during the 2025 hydrological year. This was equivalent to approximately one millimetre of global sea-level rise. It was the fourth consecutive year in which all 19 glacierised regions recorded mass loss.

Sea ice remained mostly below average in both polar regions during 2026. Antarctic sea ice recorded its third-lowest annual maximum, while the Arctic recorded its lowest or second-lowest annual maximum.

Extreme weather creates different regional challenges

The effects of climate change and El Nino are not the same everywhere. Rainfall patterns, local geography and the vulnerability of communities determine how each region experiences these changes.

Between January and August 2026, parts of southern Asia, Africa and the Maritime Continent experienced unusually dry conditions. The Middle East, parts of Europe, Central Asia and Australia recorded unusually high rainfall. Some typical El Nino-related rainfall patterns were also beginning to emerge.

Extreme weather events during the year affected lives and livelihoods across several regions. European heatwaves, droughts and wildfires caused more than 30,000 estimated excess deaths over the summer. More than 220,000 people were evacuated in France, while wildfires burned large areas of forest in Spain.

In South Asia, floods and storms added to the pressure on communities. A severe tropical storm affected China and neighbouring countries, a glacier collapse in Nepal triggered a deadly flash flood. India’s monsoon also began with a rainfall deficit, raising concerns about agriculture and water resources.

The report noted that the past 30 years have seen Europe emerge as the fastest-warming WMO region. Asia, meanwhile, is warming nearly twice as fast as it did between 1961 and 1990.

Food, water and health face growing pressure

The effects of extreme weather are increasingly visible in agriculture and food security. Drought, extreme heat, floods, frost and storms have affected crop and livestock production in several countries.

In India, intense rainfall in Assam in July submerged around 21,000 hectares of cropland and killed more than 11,000 livestock. The report also explained the effects of rainfall deficits and a delayed monsoon on India’s agricultural sector, which employs more than 40% of the workforce.

El Nino is adding to these risks in countries that depend heavily on rain-fed agriculture. In Honduras, drought affected planting and crop development. In East Africa, rainfall deficits increased pressure on crops, pasture and pastoral livelihoods.

Water availability is another concern. Global terrestrial water storage, which includes groundwater, soil moisture, rivers, reservoirs, glaciers and snow, has declined since 2014. In 2025, 42% of the assessed global area had below-normal water storage, compared with a long-term average of 25%.

Extreme heat is also becoming a major public health concern. In India, an estimated 146.5 million people were exposed to extreme heat during the April 2026 heatwave. Across Europe, more than 150 million people experienced daily maximum temperatures above 35°C.

The WMO report warns that El Nino could increase health risks through heat-related illnesses, poor air quality, food insecurity and the spread of water- and insect-borne diseases. The World Health Organization has classified the anticipated health impacts of the current El Nino as a health emergency.

Early warnings become more important

The climate challenges outlined in the report also underline the need for better forecasting and preparedness. Weather conditions can affect energy production, particularly wind, solar and hydropower. In some regions, heat increases electricity demand while drought reduces water available for hydropower.

The number of countries reporting multi-hazard early warning systems increased from 56 in 2015 to 136 in 2025. However, many countries still lack adequate financial and technical resources to provide reliable warnings.

WMO said international cooperation, improved climate observations and better access to forecasting systems will be essential to protect communities. Early information can help governments prepare health services, support farmers, manage water resources and reduce the impact of extreme weather.